The Estancia bridgeway is about to come alive with art

Published 4:12 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Art is becoming more and more accessible in the Metro, with various events that bring it closer to the public. There’s the ongoing Fringe Manila, the upcoming Art Fair Philippines, and now, the first ever Ortigas Art Festival, which will run from February 23 to March 26 in Estancia Mall.

Held in partnership with Alfredo Esquillo's Eskinita Gallery, the festival will bring all kinds of art to Estancia’s spacious bridgeway. Best of all, admission is free – so anyone can enjoy the exhibits. Here’s what to expect:

Art installations by Allison Wong-David

Allison Wong-David's art installations are as thought-provoking as they are eye-catching. A lot of her sculptures and pieces are made of glass and stainless steel, and tinker with the concept of space, making it a unique experience for those who view her work.

Photo exhibit by Helen Mirasol

Helen Mirasol is known for capturing quiet, fleeting moments and the beauty in everyday life. Her photographs, which evoke a sense of nostalgia, will go on display as art at the festival.

Watercolor works by Peter Sutcliffe

The Ortigas Art Festival certainly brings a diverse selection of art – aside from sculptures and photography, there will also be a number of paintings done in various styles. Among these are the works of established watercolor artist and teacher Peter Sutcliffe, which feature vivid landscapes and finely detailed depictions of natural elements.

Solo and group exhibits from upcoming artists

The festival is your opportunity to acquaint yourself with the local art scene and learn the names you should watch out for. Check out the solo exhibits by up and coming artists Anthony Victoria, Arvi Fetalvero, Bon Mujeres, Ged Merino, and Richard Buxani, or the group exhibits by Tuklas, Biskeg, Kalye Kolektib, and Eskinita Kontemporaryo.

Workshops

Feeling inspired after seeing all the artwork on display? You can learn how to channel that inspiration yourself by attending the Ortigas Art Festival workshops. These include a watercolor tutorial with Peter Sutcliffe on March 4 and March 25, an Alla Prima painting session with Ato Habulan on March 11, and a live art and mural making workshop by Kalye Kolektib on March 18.

The Ortigas Art Festival will be held at the Estancia Bridgeway, Capitol Commons, Ortigas. – Rappler.com