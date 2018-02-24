National Artist Napoleon Abueva is laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

Published 5:57 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country paid tribute to National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva at necrological rites held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Saturday, February 24, before he was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. (READ: National Artist Napoleon Abueva dies)

During the necrological ceremony, National Artists Virgilio Almario, F. Sionil Jose, Benedicto Cabrera, Alice Reyes, Bienvenido Lumbera, and Ramon Santos offered flowers to their fellow artist, who is known as the father of modern Philippine sculpture. (IN PHOTOS: The late National Artist Napoleon Abueva’s iconic work)

CCP resident companies Ballet Philippines, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers, along with sopranos Maria Blanca Kristi Buesa and Katrina Marie Saga, the Loboc Children's Choir, and violinist Coke Bolipata performed tributes to Abueva through song and dance.

Abueva was interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on the same day.

Abueva was named a National Artist when he was 46 years old, the youngest artist to have been given the award. He died on February 16 at 88 years old. – Rappler.com