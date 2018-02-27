Get ready to dig into those pile of books!

Published 6:50 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're one of those who failed to go to the World Trade Center to scout for books, then you're in for a treat. Books for Less announced that it will hold a warehouse sale starting Thursday, March 1.

Books For Less said the sale will be from March 1 to 28, 9 am to 6 pm, in San Miguel, Pasig.

Directions to the warehouse sale have also been posted.

Books for Less was founded in 2002. Its owners believe that to have a good education, books should be sold at an affordable price. The variety of books and magazines are a mix of new and pre-owned items, ranging from topics such as health, education, arts, and more. – Rappler.com