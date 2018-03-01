There will also be a road show going to Baguio, Dumagete, Iloilo, and Cebu

Published 1:02 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Want to know more about what’s great in Great Britain? Find out what the UK has to offer with this year’s Great British Festival.

For two weeks, there will be various events across the Philippines – Metro Manila, Iloilo, Cebu, Dumaguete, and Baguio – in honor of the Great British Festival, showcasing the best of Britain.

“I hope the Great British Festival 2018 will help foster still closer links between our countries,” said British ambassador Daniel Pruce during the ribbon cutting ceremony in Glorietta last week.

“By reaching across the Philippines, I hope we will give more people than ever before a first hand opportunity to learn more about the UK. I hope it will inspire people to enjoy the creativity, innovation, culture, heritage and knowledge that spell Britain’s success in fashion, music, food, education and design.”

Pruce sees great potential for the two countries to become even closer in the future. Currently, there are over 200,000 Filipino nationals living and working in the UK as well as a steady growing number of students eager to study overseas. Nearly 17,000 Brits, meanwhile, have also lived and worked locally.

“Over 200 British companies are operating here – with many more eager to come. Our governments work together on many of the challenges facing the world, from climate change to tackling the illegal wildlife trade,” Pruce said.

The British ambassador will have a talk on British excellence, transnational education, and UK business excellence on March 1 at Saint Louis University, Baguio and from March 5-6 in Siliman University, Dumaguete. This is followed by a trade mission from March 7-9 in Iloilo City, then a showcase of the best British food and drink in Cebu in association with Chef Jason Atherton.

–Rappler.com