From thought-provoking exhibits, to Richard Gomez's strange painting, here's what the Art Fair has in store for viewers

Published 2:07 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Art Fair Philippines 2018 is the biggest yet, taking over the entire carpark at The Link in Makati to showcase art in all its forms – from installations to sculptures to paintings and, for the first time this year, photographs.

That there is a lot to look forward to for art enthusiasts, students, and creatives is obviously a given – but even casual viewers who are just doing something different for the weekend are in for a thrill. With thought-provoking installations, elaborate sculptures, to paintings that are simply a pleasure to look at spread out across over 13,000 square meters, this year's Art Fair is truly next-level. (READ: How to enjoy Art Fair PH 2018: Take your time, but skip the selfies)

Part of the Art Fair's first photo exhibit is a selection of black-and-white photographs from the 1930s and '40s, by iconic photographer, Weegee (Arthur Fellig). The photographs, which are on loan from the International Center of Photography in New York.

Also part of the photography exhibit is a section that pays tribute to the best works in photojournalism, with photos covering various subjects including the war in Marawi, the war on drugs, and Manila's Golden Gays.

"Everyday Impunity," an exhibit curated by Erwin Romulo with photographs by Carlo Gabuco, lighting design by Lyle Sacris, and music by Juan Miguel Sobrepeña, is a chilling take on the war on drugs. The exhibit aims to remind viewers of the drug war's human cost – an aim ultimately achieved when one sits in the strategically-placed chair in the middle of the room.

At the Art Lab booth, the exhibit is a family affair, showcasing installations, paintings, and pieces by the Syjuco family: Cesare, Jean-Marie, Beatrix, Micheline, and Maxine.

Richard Gomez, who aside from being an actor and Ormoc City Mayor has also been dabbling in painting, has his work on display at the Secret Fresh Gallery's booth.

Kidlat Tahimik's installation sits at the center of the 6th floor. The piece, "WW3-the Protracted Kultur War," depicts Inhabian, an Ifugao goddess, on one side, and screen legend Marilyn Monroe on the other.

Alvin Gregorio's pieces feature dogs and wolves against brightly colored backdrops.

Nilo Ilarde's piece "The Art Fair is Full of Objects, More or Less Interesting; I Wish to Add 24,124 More" is a play on the Art Fair's carpark-turned-exhibit hall venue, and includes die-cast cars from Hot Wheels.

Daniel Dela Cruz's "Imaginarium" exhibit is reminsicent of the dark, gothic beauty of the Phantom of the Opera.

Work by Japanese artists can also be found at the art fair, including this incredibly detailed, hyper-realistic sketch by Takahiro Yamamoto. Viewers need to look through a magnifying glass to see that it isn't actually a photograph.

Emmanuel Garibay's exhibit, "Lansangan," is a commentary on the country's socio-political history as he includes paintings that depict various public figures, as well as pieces that show street life in the Philippines.

Also on view are Anton Del Castillo's life size sculptures made out of fiberglass resin.

Pablo Baen Santos' "Estetiko ng Murahan" features swear words painted on canvas, and displayed in an installation.

The Art Fair Philippines 2018 runs until March 4 at the Link Carpark in Makati.