Published 7:18 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series is marking its 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, DC Comics' Vertigo is bringing the beloved series back with Sandman Universe.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sandman Universe will include 4 new comic series to be plotted by Gaiman but written and drawn by new talents who will draw from the original series while adding new characters and concepts.

Fans will be familiar with the original series, which centered on Dream of the Endless, a being who rules over the realm of dreams. As the series progresses, the story goes on to include the 6 other Endless, who are Dream’s siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium (formerly, Delight).

The Sandman series proved to be a breakthrough for comic book fans and readers as it proved that comic books and graphic novels have literary value. It also introduced an entire universe of characters that have gone on to become pop culture favorites. Aside from the Endless, who have become figureheads in their own right, there is Lucifer, the rockstar king of Hell; Lucien, the Dreaming’s resident librarian; and Rose Walker, a human descendant of Desire.

Sandman Universe will be a sequel of sorts, following events in The Dreaming in the wake of it’s ruler’s disappearance. Lucien and Lucifer are set to make a return, as new characters are introduced, including new residents of the realm, a human boy caught in between dreams and nightmares, and voodoo goddess Erzulie.

“I liked the idea of getting the toys played with again, reminding people how much fun this is, and also getting the opportunity to work with some fantastic writers. Down the line, there will be fantastic artists as well,” Gaiman said, explaining why he was doing a sequel to The Sandman.

Sandman Universe will kick off in August with a one-shot, overseen by Gaiman and written by Nalo Hopkinson, Kat Howard, Si Spurrier, and Dan Watters, with Bilquis Everly doing the art and Jae Lee doing the cover. Each of the writers will then go on to write one of the 4 new series. – Rappler.com