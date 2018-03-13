Singer-composer Freddie Aguilar is a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 4:05 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Tuesday, March 13, adopted a resolution recognizing Filipino singer and composer Freddie Aguilar for his "lifetime outstanding contributions to Philippine arts and culture."

The Senate approved Senate Resolution No. 658, which was introduced by Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III. All senators present were made co-authors of the resolution.

"Aguilar is the only singer and composer who broke into the western market and gained massive global recognition, bringing pride and honor to our country. His unceasing nationalistic contribution to Philippine music and culture warrants recognition," Sotto said in the resolution.

The recognition also coincided with the 40th anniversary of Aguilar's popular song "Anak" on March 18, 2018.

The resolution noted that "Anak" has been released in 53 countries, translated into 29 languages, re-recorded in more than 100 versions, and sold 33 million copies worldwide.

It also stated that as of 2006, the song remains "the all-time highest-selling record of Philippine music."

Aside from this, the resolution said that Aguilar also recorded other "songs that echoed the state of the nation," such as "Katarungan," "Pangako," and "Luzviminda."

Aguilar is a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte and has performed for Duterte's events since the 2016 campaign period. (WATCH: Freddie Aguilar sings at Duterte inauguration) – Rappler.com