Jaime Velasquez Park in Salcedo Village comes alive with art once again

Published 4:13 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been 12 years since the first Art in the Park happened, and now the affordable art fair is back with its signature easygoing, whimsical vibe that people have come to love.

This year’s fair will be held on April 15 at the Jaime Velazquez Park in Salcedo Village, Makati. As always, it will feature pieces by up and coming artists for no more than P50,000 – a relatively affordable amount when it comes to original art.

Of course, it’s entirely possible to find pieces for even less than P50,000, as organizer Trickie Lopa told Rappler. One year, a friend of hers took home a piece – one part of an installation – for P600. Another friend even brought something home for P200.

But even if you’re not out to buy anything, there’s still a lot to enjoy at Art in the Park. As Trickie said, the fair – which has no entrance fee – is about enjoying a day out in the park, and lending yourself to serendipity and discovery.

“I always say it’s like a treasure hunt, but you’re not really hunting,” Trickie said. “You stumble on things you may or may not like. If you do like it, you don’t have to explain why you like it, you know?”

As Art in the Park returns, here are 5 things people can expect from it this year:

Great art finds from the art scene’s next big things

Art in the Park has been known for making artwork more accessible. Prints, sculptures, paintings, and other artworks from 59 galleries, art collectives, and student groups will be up on display so the possibilities are endless for finding a piece of art that fits your budget.

Playful paper pieces by Tekla Tamoria

One of Art in the Park’s featured artists this year is Tekla Tamoria, whose installation, Colony, will take over the Jaime Velasquez Park’s trees for the fair. The insallation is Tekla’s quirky, colorful take on a beehive. It features over 40 convex domes in various sizes crafted out of all kinds of paper – from recycled lotto tickets, to textured paper that the artist found at the Pasay wet market.

Eccentric collages by Jacob Lindo

Another featured artist this year is Jacob Lindo, whose collages are made out of cut-up children’s books. Jacob, who has been part of Art in the Park before, uses cubist imagery to bring his one-of-a-kind collages to life.

Food by Margarita Forés

Foodies are as welcome to Art in the Park as much as art enthisiasts are. As Trickie said, they put as much effort in putting the food booths together as they do the art galleries, and this year, concessionaires are catering to all kinds of tastes, from street food, to vegetarian dishes, with a spotlight on dishes by award-winning chef Margarita Forés.

Mood music to complete the vibe

Soulful Mood will be playing music throughout the day, adding yet another dimension to the Art in the Park experience, and in the evening special guest performer Bea Lorenzo will be serenading fair-goers with her smooth voice and her kalimba (African thumb piano).

– Rappler.com