The Easter Bunny has hidden a whole lot of eggs around Manila this year!

Published 11:32 AM, March 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the country observes Holy Week, families will be bringing their kids to fun easter egg hunting activities around the metropolis on Sunday, April 1.

We rounded up some of the places the kids (and kids at heart) can hunt for easter eggs... and Mr. Easter Bunny himself.

1. Robinsons Malls. Check the nearest Robinsons mall near you and join their Easter Egg hunt and activities.

2. SM Supermalls. Head over to the nearest SM Mall and participate in their activities for kids and adults this Easter.

3. Kidzooona Aeon Fantasy Group Philippines. Drop by Kidzoona and join their Easter Egg hunting games. Also get a chance to win prices such as a 50 percent off from tickets and loot bags.

4. Active Fun. Check out the activities prepared by Active Fun and get the chance to win exciting prices. Tickets to the event starts at P600.

5. S&R. Check out your nearest S&R and join their Easter Egg hunt activity. Sign up as soon as you can as they can only accommodate 100 registrants per S&R store.

6. Nobu Hotel City of Dreams. If you're staying at Nobu Hotel, why not indluge yourself in chocolate treats at the Cafe Society. Get a chance to look at different easter eggs in shapes and sizes as well as colors.

Treat your kids to DreamPlay, where they can do the Easter Egg hunt inspired by How To Train Your Dragon. For P1,488 per person, activities include drawing, painting, and watching the limited-time run of Book of Dragons.

7. Shangri- La The Fort. Check out Shangri-La The Fort Hotel's offerings. Join the egg hunting with Boni the Bull or enjoy the fine dining options.

8. Shangri-La Makati. For those staying at the Makati Shangri-La this Easter, drop by the Easter Egg Family Fair. The kids can enjoy playing at the inflatable playground, do tons of games, plus watch a musical. Also get the chance to meet Rafa the Rabbit.

9. Pororo and Friends at Novotel Manila. Get a chance to meet Pororo and friends at the Novotel Manila's Monet Grand Ballroom. Treat the kids to an exciting Easter Egg hunt, lots of fun and games plus prices awaits you when you spend time with Pororo and his buddies.

10. Shangri-la Plaza Safari Hunt. Want to find out what's in the jungle? Shangri-la Plaza will treat kids and their parents to a safari themed Easter Egg hunt on April 1. Check out the details.

– Rappler.com