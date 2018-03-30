Time to tap into your creative side and unleash your hidden talents!

March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All work and no play makes Jack and Jill dull adults. So take a break from crunching numbers, dealing with clients, and meeting deadlines. We may no longer get those 3-month summer breaks we used to enjoy back when adulting was just a hashtag rather than a way of life, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s summer, and tis the season to break free from our mundane 9-to-5 lives.

Go on a trip to the latest surf town with your squad, plan a romantic getaway with your SO, and enjoy a weekend staycation with the fam. Or get creative – literally. Sign up for the many crafting workshops out there. It’s a fun way to meet new people, learn new skills, and tap into your creativity! In these workshops, you’ll be able to unleash your imagination, work with your hands, and maybe even find a new hobby.

Basic Leather Crafting

Soul Flower, Co

Workshop price: P3,000

In this beginner’s class you’ll learn how to work with leather: setting hardware, magic braiding, tooling or hand stamping, and saddle stitching. Instructors Pat Peralta, founder, designer, and maker at Soul Flower, Co., and Patty Santos, owner, designer, and crafter at Kuwit will show you how to make your own leather cord organizers, a magic braided cuff, hand-stamped bag tag (perfect for all those trips you’ll be making this summer), and hand-stitched pouch. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you can move on to their Crafting Leather Bags: Slings workshop, where you’ll be making your own, you guessed it, leather sling bag!

Itajime Shibori Dyeing

Craft MNL

Workshop price: P2,300

Are you a fan of those delicate Japanese dyed fabrics? Now you can make your own! Learn the ancient Japanese art of Itajime Shibori, a dyeing process that involves creating negative spaces on fabric by pleating and folding it then sandwiching it between pieces of wood to create beautiful and unique patterns. Dyer, muralist, and designer Yana Ofrasio will instruct you on the different ways to fold, pleat, block, and even mix your own dye. You can turn your dyed fabric into a scarf, handkerchief, table runner, or bandana. Whatever you choose to do with it, it’s sure to make for the perfect conversation piece, one that starts with, “I made this!”

Introduction to Screen Printing

Hocus Manila

Workshop price: P2,000

Here’s your chance to design your own textile or build on your dream of becoming the next Andy Warhol! Experts from Hocus Manila will be conducting the introductory workshop and will guide you on the essentials of screen-printing. You’ll pick up basic techniques like artwork prep, repeat pattern printing, screen prep and exposure, and everything else you need to know to be able to screen print. Sign up for this class and you’ll be screen printing artwork, posters, shirts, tote bags, and fabrics in no time. Wouldn’t that just be so cool?

Metal Etching

Soul Flower, Co

Workshop price: P3,500

If you’ve always dreamed of designing and handcrafting jewelry pieces, this class is for you. Instructors Janina Arias of Soul Flower, Co. and Mai Evangelista of Fake Alchemy will lead the workshop on the basics of metal smithing – the technique of creating raised patterns on metal – and other jewelry-making skills like annealing, cutting, filing, sanding, and shaping metal. Part of the lesson includes making your own bangle, pendant, ring, and earrings! Create summery patterns or unique designs to add your own personal stamp (pun intended) to every piece you’re going to make in class. Wear them on your next beach trip and wow your friends!

Relief Printmaking

Craft MNL

Workshop price: P2,400

Hand-carving and block-print artist Tisha Hautea of @sqooid will be teaching the traditional art of relief printmaking. You’ll learn about the tools and techniques, uses and applications, as well as ink prep, shading, and image transfer methods. Let your imagination run wild, be inspired by nature, or recreate your favorite summer scene and turn it into a relief-printing art. By the end of the class you’ll be able to create a bold, graphic artwork that’s sure to make a lasting impression (pun also intended).

Lettering x Journaling

Abbey Sy

Workshop price: P2,000

It’s the perfect class to take this summer because in it, you’ll learn how to document all the wonderful trips you took, adventures you had, and workshops you joined. This is an advanced lettering and creative journaling workshop where artist and author Abbey Sy will be showing you color-mixing and watercolor-lettering techniques, as well as journaling layout styles. You’re sure to pick up helpful pointers on the different artistic ways you can chronicle your experiences, making the act of journaling as memorable as your summer exploits.

