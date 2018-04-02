Francisco Balagtas, born on April 2, 1788, is best known for the epic poem 'Florante at Laura', which symbolizes his own life journey

Published 8:07 AM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google commemorated the 230th birth anniversary of Philippine poet and writer Francisco Balagtas with a special Google Doodle – an artistic change to the Google logo – on Monday, April 2.

Balagtas, born on April 2, 1788, is best known for the epic poem Florante at Laura, which symbolizes his own life journey.

Google also explained the panels for the doodle, with the first panel representing Balagtas working on his epic poem. The succeeding panels point to notable places within the poem's story.

The company said, "The story begins with a view on the main character, Duke Florante of Albania, who has just been exiled and tied to a tree. The third panel depicts his love, Princess Laura, being held captive. Next we meet Prince Aladdin of Persia, himself exiled from his own country. In the fifth panel, Aladdin's fiancée Flerida searches for him in the forest before rescuing Laura. Finally, Laura and Florante are reunited and rule peacefully over Albania."

More than 2,000 Google Doodles have been made to commemorate important people or events that have occurred in history. – Rappler.com