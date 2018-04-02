The hit musical's farewell run starts on April 7

Published 6:05 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's time to break out the tissues: Sa Wakas: A Pinoy Rock Musical is returning to theaters this summer for one final run.

The play was first staged at the PETA theater center in 2013, and has since become known for reducing its audience to bittersweet tears with Broadway-style renditions of songs by beloved Pinoy rock band Sugarfree.

Sa Wakas is heartbreak set to Sugarfree’s lovelorn anthems – a story of a couple’s relationship from frisson-laden beginning to gut-wrenching end. For those who like to relish their hugot, it’s perfect.

“Kind of like any relationship, this show has had its ups and downs behind the scenes. And as much as we love this show, we feel that need to move on. And we need to call out publicly that it's our farewell run so that we won't be tempted to go back again and again,” Sa Wakas creator and producer Cha Pammit told Rappler.

“There are new stories we'd like to tell, new songs we'd like to write, and new worlds to create. And we're looking forward to a new chapter in our budding arts company [Fringe Creatives].”

She said that they still decided to bring the show back “partly because we promised everyone another run after our fully sold out run last year and there was a lot of clamor for a third one.”

Cha also said that this run of Sa Wakas is to warm audiences up for their next musical, Muli, which is looking to be as much of a hugot-fest as it tells the story of a struggling singer-songwriter who tries to reconnect with her first love.

While inspired by another song by Sugarfree frontman Ebe Dancel, Muli won’t be featuring the band's songs, and will instead have original music.

In the meantime, there is Sa Wakas.

The farewell run opens on April 7, and will go on until the end of May. The show will be staged at the Power Mac Spotlight Theater at Circuit Makati. For ticket details, head to the Sa Wakas website. – Rappler.com