Here we go again!

Published 7:40 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mamma Mia is set to return to Manila this year!

According to the official Mamma Mia website, the musical opens on September 27 at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 11, and those who hope to watch can sign up for the waitlist on TicketWorld.

The Manila show is part of the Mamma Mia international tour, which also has stops in Toronto, Jakarta, and Singapore this year.

Mamma Mia, which opened for the first time on West End in 1999, follows soon-to-be-wed Sophie as she tries to find out who her father is. On the eve of her wedding, she brings 3 men from her mother's past to an island in Greece, in an attempt to determine her dad's identity.

The musical was the brainchild of Judy Craymer and is based on the catchy tunes of Swedish pop group ABBA.

Mamma Mia was last shown in Manila in 2012. – Rappler.com