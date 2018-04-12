Get your geek on for the love of local comics!

Published 7:30 AM, April 13, 2018

One of the longest-running local conventions dedicated to the love of all things comics, or in this case, komiks, is right around the corner. Since Komikon’s humble beginnings back in 2005 as a casual gathering at the U.P. Bahay ng Alumni, it has grown into an epic event featuring world-renowed Pinoy artists.

Read on below to find out why Komikon is well worth the journey through the sweltering Manila heat. (After all, it’s going to be held inside an air-conditioned area so that’s already a plus point!)

Whether you’re a patron of the arts on a budget or a newbie creator hoping to display your works, Komikon is a safe haven for the creative community.

One-Stop Comic Book Shop

From big-name companies like Summit Media and ABS-CBN publishing and their book titles to the self-published indie ’zines, there’s more than enough variety to satiate the appetite of a voracious reader of graphic novels.

Komiks Kalye

Grab the opportunity to avail of custom-made artworks in varied art styles care of the many talented artists in the convention.

Actual Artist Visibility

Unlike the exploitative “free artist exposure” which plagues the creative community, Komikon provides a great venue for up-and-coming artists to showcase their works and be supported by would-be loyal patrons.

The Homegrown Indie Talent

The anticipation toward finally claiming the latest installment (that you’ve been meaning to buy for ages, mind you) of a popular comic book series is to be expected. You’ve probably set aside your budget and planned ahead.

However, there’s a certain kind of giddiness associated with discovering that wayward title that just happens to draw you in by the cover alone. It’s as if you’ve uncovered hidden treasure! That’s the kind of sensation that leaves comic book fans wanting more as they scour the entire convention hall for that rare gem.

Industry Panels

If you want to breathe the same air as some of the comic book industry greats for a while, then check out Conference Room BCD for guest spotlights of Rian Gonzales (known for her cover works for international titles like Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, Jem and the Holograms, and most recently Marvel comics), Francis Martelino (creator of Hotdog Prince which was nominated in the 2014 Komikon Awards for Character of the Year), and Rob Cham (National Book Awardee for Best Book for Graphic Literature for the book, Light).

Then mosey on over Conference Room F for Comics Panels featuring the topics: “Making The Cover” with Stephen Segovia (Worked on Dark Wolverine, X-Treme X-Men, Battlestar Galactica), Koi Carreon (Creator of variant covers for Marvel’s Star-Lord and Weirdworld, and Dreamwork’s Voltron Legendary Defender), and Miguel Mercado (Cover artist for the likes of Over The Garden Wall, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Robotech) and “Editing Comics” with Carl Javier (Anino Comics Managing Editor) and Adam David (Comic Book Editor for Haliya Publishing and ABS CBN Publishing, Inc.) Who knows?

You might get inspired (or perhaps catch their talent via osmosis) to strike out on your own.

Meet-And-Greet With Your Artsy Heroes

Komikon has always exuded quite a chill vibe when it comes to interacting with is guests.

Visitors can wind their way through the crowd, scope out a booth, and maybe fanboy/fangirl a bit with the artist. (Just remember to be respectful of their personal space and schedule as they have to attend to other fans aside from you.)

Autograph Signing

Nothing warms the cockles of a comic book enthusiast’s heart than a personalized dedication (maybe they could even add a little doodle) from their #lodi author or artist. A few swipes of ink by the creator can transform your purchased item into an instant memorabilia you can pass on from generation to generation. Just don’t be that guy who gets autographed items for the sole purpose of selling it at a higher price. Tsk!

Fandom Merchandise

You could probably finish all your geeky shopping in one go at Komikon! Not only do they sell comic books but also accessories, stickers, patches, apparel—there’s even a special Summer Komikon 2018 shirt design.

Announcement of New Releases

Where else can you find a bigger comic fan audience that will listen with rapt attention? You might even get first dibs on a copy or at least get a preview of what’s in store for an upcoming title.

Debut of Exclusive Designs

Keep an eye out for updates from Komikon participants as they might bust out a convention-exclusive book or artwork that you can’t get anywhere else.

The Swag

If you stick around in Conference Room BCD and pay attention to the program, you might just get one of the many generous prizes being given away. More often than not in the form of comic books and exclusive artwork.

Totes #Woke Affiliation

Sure, Komikon has established itself as a venue for hoarding all your favorite local comic books but don’t forget to give back!

In support of Caritas Manila’s Segunda Mana store, there will be a designated area to drop off your donations.

Catch Summer Komikon 2018 this Saturday (April 14) from 10:00AM-8:00PM at the Bayanihan Center, Unilab Compound, Pasig City.

The entrance fee is only P100 a pop and can be purchased at Comic Odyssey. - Rappler.com