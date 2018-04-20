Klievert has the distinct honor of being the country's first representative to the Youth America Grand Prix, the world's largest international student dance competition

Published 9:00 AM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Like many young boys his age, Klievert Jon Mendoza once dreamed about joining the military. "I like and would love to serve the country," explained the now 19-year-old.

Years later, it's a dream that would be fulfilled, albeit in a different way. Klievert is the first Filipino to compete in the Youth America Grand Prix, world's largest international student dance competition.

Speaking to Rappler before his flight to the US, Klievert said his journey began as early as 6th grade when he would join various dance presentations. He later applied to be a student of the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) and got in, but barely – he was waitlisted at first.

While studying in PHSA, he heard about auditions for the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) in Singapore. His teachers encouraged him to audition.

He was not prepared – and he wasn't accepted right away – but later made it into the program nonetheless. Even better, Klievert was offered a 3-year scholarship with a monthly allowance to boot.

Hoping to learn Filpino folk dance

With his NAFA scholarship, Klievert said he's been fortunate to experience many things, opening doors to various dance genres. "Before I came to NAFA, I was really focused on ballet. But when I went there, it opened a new world – the world of contemporary dance," he explained.

"I'm very happy it opened up for me because now, I have two different worlds [ballet and contemporary dance] that meet in between and [NAFA] offers a lot of genres there," he said.

Klievert said also wants to learn more about the country's folk dances.

"Other than ballet, I want to dive deep into the Philippine culture [dances] because I know a little bit. I started in traditional Filipino dance. It takes [a] great mind, great discipline to learn our own folk dances. It's a shame that I'm not that well educated in that part of our culture but I really want [to learn]."

Youth America Grand Prix

Klievert has the distinct honor of being the country's first representative to the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP).

The Grand Prix aims to promote dance education "through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, educational and outreach activities, performances, and films."

Klievert was supposed to compete in the regional finals in Barcelona but missed it due to his an internship. The international coordinator, however, got in touch with them via e-mail and asked to be sent a video.

"We explained our side and then they decided that 'oh just send a video and we'll see where it goes.'"

"So we sent a video and a few days later, [they told me] we're putting you in the finals in New York. That is how it happened. So it's more like the universe [was] aligning for me," he said.

Before flying to New York, Klievert crowdsourced funds for his ticket and allowance – but managed to only get $450. It was through the efforts of his organization, LEYTEam and the help of the National Youth Commission that he was able to secure the added funds for the trip.

He is in the senior’s category of the 9-day competition, which began on April 12.

Yolanda aftermath and art therapy

For Klievert, the Grand Prix is not just about representing the country, but bringing honor to his home province, Leyte. LEYTEam, after all, helped made the costly trip possible.

LEYTEam, chaired and founded by Jan Kairel Guillermo, focuses on promoting the arts, especially in a province still reeling from the devastation that Super Typhoon Yolanda bought in 2013. Jan, like Klievert is a NAFA student, taking up arts management. He too is in the United States to support Klievert at the Grand Prix.

"When Typhoon Yolanda ravaged our province, there was funding for everything but the arts sector. So it is quite a sad thing because my field, our field, isn't looked up to. It's at a disadvantage because from our point of view, art helps the economic system and lifestyle of the people. It maybe not be that big, but it gives opportunities to everyone especially for me. Our house, part of it [was built using money] from my dancing career and if weren't for the arts, I have no idea where I'll be right now," Klievert said.

LEYTEam, founded in 2013, aims to unite Leyte youth through various projects. The group also wants to create opportunities for the young men and women of the Visayas province.

Klievert personally believes that art is a form of therapy for people going through struggles.

"In NAFA, we are studying dance movement therapy. We are managing a production which involves people with special needs... It's integrating everything into anything."

He also hopes the day will come when the arts will be a priority in the Philippines. He and LEYTEam director Jan Guillermo dream of giving the arts that much needed appreciation.

"So what happens is that all the great artists, like people I know, are outside the country. Why do we need to go out just to make a living? Why can't we do it in our country? It's because we have different perspectives – the government, and the community. So we're trying [to change this it to a] different thinking — a professional approach to it."

He also encouraged people to be involved and to listen to different perspectives for the arts sector to flourish in the country.

"It's looking into different perspectives because I understand and worked with people who are more in the business side, different kind of fields. So the most important thing is not doing what they want or doing what you want. It's about listening to each other and keeping that calm phase," he said.

"Because when you listen, you hear and know the things and you get to negotiate: 'okay we try this.' It's an experimental thing, so if it doesn't work then we move on." –Rappler.com