Published 7:00 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Museum has a new app and it has everything that you’d expect, plus a little something extra.

Aside from the usual features an arts and culture museum app would have – audio guides that complement your visit, and information on ongoing exhibits and workshops – visitors can also play a fun game by none other than Mystery Manila.

Mystery Manila is known for their escape rooms, wherein participants have one hour to figure out how to get out of a room, based on clues that can be found in the same room.

For Ayala Museum, the "room" is Philippine history.

“Trapped in Time” starts with a character named Crisostomo Esguerra, a time-traveling historian who gets lost in Philippine history. Players must then find him through a series of clues that can be answered by exploring the museum’s permanent exhibit titled “The Diorama Experience."

According to the museum, their app is the first arts and culture museum app in the Philippines.

“We as an institution are inspired by trying to reach beyond the walls of this museum and I think we will be able to do that digitally,” said Ayala Museum Senior Director Mariles Gustilo, adding that the app allows people to “have the museum at their fingertips.”

The app, which is available in the App Store and on Google Play, allows visitors to schedule guided tours too, and gives access to the museum’s shop and its social media channels. – Rappler.com