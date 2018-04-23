Kids aged 2 to 102 can look forward to this interactive exhibit as it launches for a limited run

Published 1:19 PM, April 23, 2018

The Mind Museum introduces a new travelling exhibition, Space Adventure: Journey to the Wonders of the Universe for a limited run starting April 22, 2018.

With the summer season in full swing and kids out for vacation, the Mind Museum is a popular destination. Located in the heart of Bonifacio Global City with world-class facilities and immersive exhibits, it's the perfect place to keep young minds and little hands active while still providing fun for parents and adult companions.





Their latest exhibition, conceived and created by The Mind Museum and partly designed by kids themselves, is launched with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Neltex, LEGO, with thanks to Celestron, Urban Greens, Datem, and Daegu National Science Museum. It is part of a series of science-themed traveling exhibitions available for booking across the country.

Why space?

Maribel Garcia, curator of the Mind Museum, presses the importance of learning about the wonders of the universe despite everything else that's happening on Earth.

"It should be in our nature to think about space. Space is our home," she enthuses. "We are not floating outside the universe, we are in it."

It is this sense of child-like wonder that Space Adventure aims to evoke in its visitors, emphasizing the importance of learning from and being guided by kids. The exhibit takes on the task of showing how far we have come in order for us to know where we are going.

"When we reach for the stars, we accomplish other things along the way," Maribel concludes.

Fun for all ages

Whether you've got a toddler or teenagers in tow, or are spending the day with friends, Space Adventure boasts interactive exhibits and play areas for everyone. It is divided into three areas: Fantastic Universe, where visitors learn the basics of space like constellations and what stars are made of; Discover Our Solar System, where you can learn about moon phases and neighboring planets; and Explore Outer Space, where you can experience first-hand what it's like to live on Mars at the geodesic domes.

Play areas and activity tables are spread throughout the area to capture the imaginations of curiosity of toddlers while providing ample bonding opportunities for them and their parents. The exhibit is also geared towards providing K-12 students a better understanding and appreciation for the new DepEd science curriculum.

Just like space itself, there's something at Space Adventure for everyone, whether it's hopping on a teleporter or trying to imagine the possible forms that alien life can take.

Guided adventure

Wandering through the exhibit and letting curiosity lead the way is one of the best ways to go about the exhibit, but Educator's Guides and Activity Sheets are also available for parents and adults who want a more enhanced learning experience for them and their companions.

The Mind Museum also has other space-related programs like Stargazing 101, Blast-Off To the Universe, Playing With the Universe, and Astro Camp, a camping activity under the stars.

The Mind Museum is located at J.Y. Campos Park, 3rd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 9AM to 6PM. Space Adventure: Journey to the Wonders of the Universe is located at the Canopy Plaza. – Rappler.com