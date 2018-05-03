The museum will open just in time for International Museum Day

MANILA, Philippines – The National Museum of Natural History is set to open its doors on May 18, right in time for International Museum Day.

The museum was widely buzzed about in October 2017, when it had a one-day open house where viewers were able to get a preview of the museum's stunning interiors, architecture, and exhibits. (IN PHOTOS: A preview of the National Museum of Natural History)

The new museum is part of the National Museum complex in Manila, along with the National Museum of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Anthropology.

It is meant to house exhibits on the Philippines' unique flora and fauna, plus the preserved remains of Lolong, the longest crocodile held in captivity.

Like the other museums in the complex, admission to the Natural History museum will be free. – Rappler.com