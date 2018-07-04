Roxanne Lapus is known to many for directing 'The Sound of Music' in 2011

Published 10:28 AM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine theater personalities took to social media to express their sadness and shock over the passing of stage director Roxanne Lapus on Wednesday, July 4.

Lapus directed many plays but is known to many for directing The Sound of Music in 2011, starring Joanna Ampil, Cris Villonco, and Audie Gemora.

Audie Gemora said on Facebook: "I am in shock and greatly saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Roxanne Lapus, one of the gentlest, cultured, Christ-like people I know. She was a doyenne in the theater and artist management having established SRO which introduced dinner theater in Manila and handled so many great talents. She was a board member of Trumpets in its early years along with another theater stalwart and her best friend Gus Aldeguer. She was always a caring, loving director. We last worked together in RWM's Sound of Music but she always made her presence felt by giving affirming comments on many of my posts."

Lea Salonga tweeted: "Rest In Peace, Tita Roxanne Lapus."

Rest In Peace, Tita Roxanne Lapus. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 3, 2018

Singer and photographer Raymond Lauchengco wrote: "A million memories flashed through my mind as I woke up to the sad news that one of my dearest friends and mentors had passed away. Farewell, Roxanne Artigas Lapus. Our time together and the impact you made in my life, and the lives of so many others, will never be forgotten."

Carlo Orosa wrote: "Rest in peace Roxanne Artigas Lapus. One of the entertainment industries pioneer in talent management & head of SRO back in the 80’s. Such a kind hearted generous woman who always said nice and encouraging words to everyone. Roxanne also loved the Lord deeply. I will miss you terribly my dear friend & I know so many others will too."

Stage actress Sheila Francisco posted: "Rest in God’s embrace dear Roxanne Artigas Lapus."

Arnell Ignacio also grieved over the loss of Roxanne, whom he described as a good friend.

OMG NO!!!, Roxanne Artigas Lapus we just had a most wonderful meeting list night for our ofws..saya saya natin....and before i left ..gave you a long tight hug.... — feeling shocked — arnell ignacio (@arnellignacio) July 3, 2018

rest in peace my friend Roxanne Artigas Lapus. thank you so much for the love and respect you shared to me through the years.

i will keep in my heart Ezekiel 37 , the last blessing of a gift you shared before we said goodbye — feeling sad — arnell ignacio (@arnellignacio) July 3, 2018

nagkuwentuhan pa tayo tungkol sa gusto mo itong Nitro tsaka during your Assumption years na may laging may tinitingnan k ana Stingray. dami nating napagkuwentuhan Roxanne Artigas Lapus. rest in peace — feeling sad — arnell ignacio (@arnellignacio) July 3, 2018

Moy Ortiz of The Company tweeted: "Our condolences and sympathies to the family and loved ones of Direk Roxanne Artigas Lapus. Thank you Direk for all that you taught us."



Our condolences and sympathies to the family and loved ones of Direk Roxanne Artigas Lapus. Thank you Direk for all that you taught us — Moy Ortiz (@moyortiz) July 4, 2018

– Rappler.com