Ticket prices for the company's shows this season are up to the audience

Published 12:29 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Contemporary theater group Sipat Latin Ensemble returns to the stage with its 2018 season, Gatilyo (Trigger).

In Gatilyo, the company focuses on coming together in a turbulent socio-political landscape with experimental performances that engage the audience and bring together various theater styles.

The season kicks off with back to back performances of two new works: Mad Forest, and Are You Ready to Take the Law Into Your Own Hands?

Mad Forest runs on July 15 at 7 pm, and on July 22 at 1:30 pm and 7 pm at Green Sun Hotel in Makati. The play, originally by Caryl Churchill, is adapted into Filipino by Guelan Luarca. It takes a look at history through the 1989 Romanian Revolution, which saw the violent overthrow of a communist dictatorship – an event that resonates with the Philippines’ own history.

Are You Ready to Take the Law Into Your Own Hands? runs on July 21, at 1:30 pm and 7 pm, also at Green Sun. Sipat Lawin’s latest work is part jukebox musical and part lo-fi acton film, peppered with references to Pinoy pop culture and Hollywood action films.

The play is centered on the kidnapping of a Filipino pop star, Gracielle Valderrama, and the crime’s sole witness, fangirl Celina Malabayabas. With the authorities unconvinced of the kidnapping, Celina takes matters into her own hands and investigates the crime herself with the help of a group of vigilantes.

Other projects

Aside from the two plays, Sipat Lawin’s upcoming season also includes two projects that take audience engagement up a notch.

The Gobyerno Project, happing on September 19 to October 5, is part of Sipat Lawin’s artist residency in Kinosaki, Japan. The ongoing 6-year project is now on its fourth year, after having toured internationally with local collaborators in South Korea and Australia. The project explores the idea of performances as a rehearsal for revolution, with the work changing depending on its location.

Sipat Lawin will also be opening the Pugad Lawin Blank-ticketed School for the Arts, which will offer semester-long classes on directing, acting, philosophy, history, and more, with blank tickets instead of fixed tuition fees. The school will be open to anybody, and classes will be facilitated by local and international field experts.



Name your price

The blank tickets extend to all of Sipat Lawin’s performances and workshops this season, as a social experiment and in an effort towards audience development and education.

Audience members will need to determine the price of the ticket based on how important they feel the performance was. While it’s a risk on the part of the performers, it is “a risk worth diving into,” Sipat Lawin said.

To learn more about the ensemble’s upcoming performances, head to sipatlawinensemble.com. – Rappler.com