The MSJO ties with Israel's Jerusalem Conservatory Hassadna String Orchestra for the top prize

Published 4:12 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino talent continues to shine in Europe with the members of the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra winning 1st prize at the Summa Cum Laude International Music Festival in Vienna, Austria last July 8.

The MSJO, under Jeffrey Solares, tied with Israel's Jerusalem Conservatory Hassadna String Orchestra for the top prize.



The group performed 4 pieces during the competition. Following the performance, Austrian and jury member Christoph Ehrenfellner commended the group for their performance.

No 2nd prize was given but Canada's Montreal Suzuki String Orchestra won 3rd place, followed by Singapore's The Nanyang Girls’ High School String Orchestra, and the UWCSEA String Orchestra.

The group from the MSJO is composed of 50 members, aged 16 to 23 years old.

On Instagram, Miracle Romano, whose sister Misha is part of the team wrote: "I wish everyone had the chance to listen to them today. They were incredible! It was such an honor and a pleasure to witness their performance!



"Unfortunately, this will not make headlines in our country because it is 'only' classical music and not boxing, basketball, or a beauty pageant; but MSJO proved to the world today that the Filipino youth is ready and qualified for the international stage! THIS IS HUGE! Congratulations to MSJO and big hugs and thanks to Jeffrey Solares and Sara Maria Gonzales for dedicating their lives to these kids! Thank you for allowing Misha to be part of this unforgettable and momentous event!"

This is the second time that the MSJO has participated in the competition. Last year, they won 2nd place.

The group is currently still in Europe for their Concert tour. – Rappler.com