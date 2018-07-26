If you want to dress up for AsiaPop Comicon but haven't been able to plan it, all you need are some wardrobe basics and your imagination

Published 12:32 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There is perhaps no better OOTD for AsiaPOP Comicon (APCC) than a costume of one’s character of choice. After all, next to halloween, the convention is perhaps one of the few events (outside of cosplayer gatherings) where it’s completely normal for someone to dress up as practically anyone they want to.

Of course, there will be those attendees who’ve planned and built their outfits months in advance. And then there are those who only realize they could (should?) wear a costume only a few days before the con.

For those who belong in the latter category, turning up in a kick-ass costume is still possible even at the last minute – and you don’t need to look further than your own closet to do so.

Award-winning cosplayer Philip Odango, also known as Canvas Cosplay, proved as much when he cosplayed Eraserhed from My Hero Academia at the APCC 2018 press conference on July 25.

“What I’m wearing today is actually a closet cosplay. I didn’t have to sew anything for it,” he told Rappler.

Philip has worn the most elaborate costumes when he cosplayed everyone from Moana’s Maui to Kung Fu Panda’s Po, and even Little Mermaid’s Ursula, but as Eraserhead, he was was wearing a simple black leather jacket, black pants, a scarf, and crafted goggles.

He advised last minute cosplayers to zero in on the basics when they look through their closet for potential costumes.

“There are many economical ways to create your costume without spending a lot of money. So when you’re looking in your closet, find general pieces that you can reuse for other costumes,” he said.

“A pair of black pants can go a long way. The same way you can use that for many different costumes. So when you’re looking in your closet, and finding inspiration, find basic separate pieces,” he explained.

When it comes to easily cosplayable characters that don’t require a lot of DIY, Philip suggested looking through anime.

“Any character from Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, a lot of anime, there’s a lot of great characters out there that are very simple and easy to do,” Philip said.

“Simple doesn’t mean that it’s bad. I think people have that thinking that the costumes have to be big and giant robots. I doesn’t always have to be that way.”

Other easy-to-do characters based on Philip's cosplay portfolio include Up's Russell (his first ever cosplay, made from thrift store finds), Jessica Jones, Family Guy's Consuela, and Uncharted's Nathan Drake.

Ultimately, Philip said it's important to cosplay characters you love. “Just find characters that you care about and build from that. Start with the heart.”

APCC Manila 2018 will be held at the SMX Convention Center from July 27 to 29. – Rappler.com