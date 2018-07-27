Fans queued for hours on the first day of AsiaPOP Comicon to get their hands on the collectible toy

MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest scene stealers on the first day of AsiaPOP Comicon Manila 2018 came in the form of a small Funko pop collectible.

The much awaited Jollibee Funko pop made a smashing debut on Friday, July 27, with people waiting for hours in snaking lines that upstaged any other queue at the convention on that day.

The Funko Pop collaboration is a first for the fastfood chain, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Priced at P650, the toy features the brand’s main mascot, Jollibee, wearing his signature blazer, shirt, and chef’s hat.

Throughout the waiting, a cosplaying fan reminded people that not all heroes wear capes – some wear the humble uniform of a fastfood server.

Gelo, a Jollibee fan who stood in line for his Funko Pop for several hours, cosplayed a true everyday hero: the Jollibee server.

There was nothing political in Gelo’s personal choice to go as a Jollibee worker, but with the fastfood chain's history of labor issues, his look was a poignant reminder of the value of Jollibee’s employees.

Gelo shared that he started cosplaying a Jollibee server in honor of his favorite drag queen, Kim Chi, who loves Jollibee. Since then, he has been wearing the look at various get togethers with his friends.

“It’s something everyone can relate to, so I always do it,” he said.

Another batch of Jollibee Funko Pops is set to be released on July 28, but those who want to purchase would do well to line up early. The toys are limited to two per customer. – Rappler.com