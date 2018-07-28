'Riverdale,' 'Stranger Things,' and 'Iron Fist' are just some of the shows that come to life at Netflix's AsiaPOP Comicon booth

MANILA, Philippines – The Netflix booth has become a must-see attraction at the AsiaPOP Comicon Manila, and they continued to come through for fans this year with an interactive booth that highlighted its most popular shows.

The entrance of the booth is Iron Fist territory, decked out to look like a Chinatown alley. On one side, participants can channel their inner Danny Rand on a punching wall or a car as the Hatchet Gang performs a back-alley thrashing.

There’s also a (temporary) tattoo booth where people can get branded with their choice marking.

Further in, there is Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe from Riverdale, where Josie and the Pussycats perform every hour. There is also a photo booth where fans can take their yearbook photos wearing either a Riverdale High or Southside Serpents jacket.

The Black Hood also makes an appearance every now and then, but thankfully does not murder anyone.

Across Pop’s is the Stranger Things section, which has a mini version of the Palace Arcade where participants can go full-on Mad Max with vintage arcade games.

Joyce Byer’s walls make it to the Netflix booth once again (last year’s alphabet wall was a particularly popular attraction) – this time, with fans helping recreate Will’s tunnel maps from season 2 by adding in their own sketches.

For extra Instagram opportunities, there’s an area with vintage bikes just like the ones the Stranger Things gang ride all over Hawkins.

Representing Netflix’s anime slate is an Aggretsuko section, where people can get their faces painted as the death metal red panda.

Beside it, there’s a graffitti-ready Luke Cage wall.

The Netflix booth is located on the ground floor of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, where the APCC is currently being held. The convention will run until July 29. – Rappler.com