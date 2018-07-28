The Tiny Trio take their Josie and the Pussycats cosplay to the next level

MANILA, Philippines – One year you could be among the sea of cosplayers at Asiapop Comicon, and the next year, you could be a featured cosplayer performing on stage at one of the con’s most popular booths.

This is pretty much the story of cosplayers Fox, Rib, and Dinny, who make up The Tiny Trio.

The group often cosplays together, doing characters like the Powerpuff Girls, the Gotham City Sirens, and Pokemon’s Legendary Birds.

The trio debuted their Josie and the Pussycats cosplay as attendees at APCC Manila 2017. And even if they're doing the original Archie Comics version of Josie and the Pussycats instead of the Riverdale version, they were still called to be part of Netflix's booth.

“It’s really exciting. We didn’t expect it, but all of a sudden they called us,” River told Rappler.

With their hourly performances as Josie and the Pussycats, their costumes definitely get their fair share of the spotlight – and it all started for fun almost one year ago. All the more reason for attendees to turn up at APCC in their cosplay best! (READ: APCC 'closet cosplay' tips from Canvas Cosplay)

Catch The Tiny Trio as Josie and the Pussycats at the Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe section of the Netflix booth at APCC. The con will run at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay until July 29. – Rappler.com