The group wins the first prize in the Habaneras and Polyphony categories of the 64th Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia

Published 6:33 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Singing Ambassadors bagged awards at the 64th Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia held in Spain from July 22 to 28.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 28, the group announced: "We are happy to share that we have bagged another victory for the university and the country!

"UPSA is the first prize winner of the Habaneras and Polyphony categories of the 64th Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia Torrevieja! UPSA also received the Prize of the Public."

The group said they dedicated the win to their "father and kuya" Rafael Isberto. "Our victory in Torrevieja is a small offering in comparison to his immense sacrifices for the group. But we know that he must be flashing us a proud smile right now."

The Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia or International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest is"a tribute to the sailors of Torrevieja (Alicante province), who traveled to trade with Cuba, bringing these popular melodies back with them." The festival, held every July features the best choral groups. A children and youth choral competition is held in May.

The UP Singing Ambassadors are now in Europe, and also performed in Germany. – Rappler.com