The UP Ambassadors bag the grand prize at the 66th Concorso Polifonico Internazionale 'Guido d'Arezzo'

Published 11:08 AM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Singing Ambassadors won the grand prize at the 66th Concorso Polifonico Internazionale 'Guido d'Arezzo' Choral competition in Italy.

On their Facebook page Sunday, August 26, the group announced the good news. "We are happy to announce that UPSA is the Grand Prize Winner of the 66th Concorso Polifonico Internazionale 'Guido d'Arezzo!'

"This win earned the choir the right to participate in the most prestigious choral competition in the world: the European Choral Grand Prix, next year."

The group said they also won first prizes in 4 other categories – Compulsory, Sacred Music, Secular Music, and Monographic.

Last July, the group won first prize at the 64th Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia held in Spain.

The group is currently touring in Europe. – Rappler.com