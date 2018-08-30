Ballet Manila celebrates its 23rd season with classics

Published 3:00 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ballet Manila will formally open its 23rd season, called Tour de Force, on September 1.

The season will showcase Ballet Manila's classics performances.

On September 1 and 2, the season kicks off with Iconic 1.0, featuring the Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Bloom, by Augustus “Bam” Damian III's, Sotto Voce and a restaging of Russian Sergei Vikulov's version of Romeo and Juliet.

On September 8 and 9, the company will revisit its own work featuring the choreopgraphies of Osias Barroso, Eric V Cruz Jr, and Lisa Macuja-Elizarde via Iconic 2.0.

In a press release, Ballet manila artistic director Liza Macuja-Elizarde said the lineup is worth celebrating.

"We’re reliving the past in a very special way, because our company has seen many changes happening—most especially in our roster of dancers. It is such a fantastic learning experience to have some of our most loved and successful original ballets handed down to the new generation that is Ballet Manila today," she said.

She added: "This series is also an introduction of what Ballet Manila can do – and we can do it all, from the classics to contemporary pieces. We curated this series in such a way that we show as much variety and versatility as possible, so there’s a performance for everyone.”

Tour de Force is part of Ballet Manila's preparations for their silver anniversary in 2020. – Rappler.com

For tickets to the show, log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph/balletmanila/Online/