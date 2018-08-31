The auction also includes Bonifacio's 'Decalogue,' handwritten by the Katipunan leader himself

Published 6:33 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several personal items owned by Andres Bonifacio are going up for auction at the Leon Gallery on September 8, along with other art pieces by local masters.

Among these is Andres Bonifacio’s personal Katipunan flag, which was given by Bonifacio’s widow Gregoria de Jesus to Don Antonio Santos Bautista on April 28, 1931.

The flag, personally sewn by de Jesus herself, once hung in Bonifacio’s study, and was later hidden among his papers in his escritorio in Tondo. The flag goes for a starting bid of P1,000,000.



Also part of the auction is the,”Decalogue,” or “Duties of the Sons of the People,” handwritten by Bonifacio and widely considered to be the Katipunan leader's ten commandments for the secret society. The document is accompanied by a rare photograph of Bonifacio, which was supposedly taken on his wedding day. The lot goes for a starting bid of P1,200,000

The auction includes many other historically significant pieces, including a ceremonial medal worn by a member of the Katipunan’s Supreme Council, a handwritten letter by Jose Rizal thanking a friend for caring for his sisters, a handwritten letter from Josephine Bracken to Emilio Aguinaldo, and epaulets worn by a lieutenant-colonel during the Battle of Tirad Pass.

Important art

The auction also includes a collection of significant artwork, among them, Carlos Botong Francisco’s “Nose Flute,” which is considered “the last epic Botong,” and Fernando Amorsolo’s “Dalagang Bukid,” which was once owned by fellow artist Fernando Zobel.

The Botong piece is valued at a starting bid of P28,000,000, while the starting bid for the Amorsolo piece is P4,000,000.

Works by Zobel, Alfonso Ossorio, Jose Joya, BenCab, Cesar Legaspi, Arturo Luz, HR Ocampo, Nena Saguil, Juvenal Sanso, Pacita Abad, and many more artists will also be up for auction.

Leon Gallery’s Magnificent September Auction will be held on September 8 at Eurovilla I in Makati. – Rappler.com