Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga series is coming back after a long hiatus

Published 1:23 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for quite some time, but the manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi is finally returning on September 22. The series will be published in the manga anthology, Weekly Shōnen Jump.

The news was announced by Sasaki Hisashi, vice president of Global Shonen Jump, who tweeted “Hunter x Hunter will resume serialization in 9/22 issue in Japan! And yes, we will simul-pub! Stay tuned!!”

BREAKING! Hunter ☓ Hunter will resume serialization in 9/22 issue in Japan! And yes, we will simul-pub! Stay tuned!! https://t.co/SStoEaJpsK — SHONENJUMP SASAKI (@SASAKI_Hisashi) September 4, 2018

The series will also be returning on September 24 in Weekly Shonen Jump, the North American edition of the magazine.

Announcement: It was Gon and now it’s back! Hunter x Hunter returns to Weekly Shonen Jump on 9/24. — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 4, 2018

Can't wait for Hunter x Hunter to come back on 09/24! I need to know more about this cat!!! UB pic.twitter.com/NJcFHoiAXP — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 5, 2018

Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon, a country boy who believes he is an orphan, only to discover that his father, Ging is still alive.

Gon learns that Ging and has become a Hunter – an elite class that tracks down rare treasures, magical beasts, and special people. He then leaves his home to take the grueling Hunter Examination with the hopes of becoming a Hunter like his father.

Fans of Hunter x Hunter have been waiting for a new chapter since April, though the 5-month break is by no means the longest in the manga’s 20-year history. The series, sometimes jokingly called "Hiatus x Hiatus" by fans, is notorious for going on extended breaks, with the longest one running from 2014 to 2016. – Rappler.com