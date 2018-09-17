Lea Salonga, Robert Lopez, and Clint Ramos are part of the list of 'Barangay to Broadway: Filipino American Theater History'

Published 6:43 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipinos are part of the book Barangay to Broadway: Filipino American Theater History.

Lea Salonga, Clint Ramos, and Robert Lopez are all featured in the book written by Walter Ang. The book also includes the stories of other Filipino-Americans who have been performing in theater groups abroad since the 1900's.

"Fun fact: Fil-Ams have been performing on Broadway since the late 1940s, Barbara Luna was in South Pacific, Neile Adams was in Kismet and Patrick Adiarte was in The King and I," Ang said.

Lea, who rose to fame in Miss Saigon finished Once On This Island and Annie this year. She is currently preparing for her upcoming 40th anniversary concert in October.

Clint, meanwhile, is a costume designer who won a Tony for his work in Eclipsed and was nominated this year for Once On This Island.

Robert and his wife Kristen Anderson won an Oscar for their song "Let It Go" from the Disney movie Frozen. They are also behind the song "Remember Me" from the movie Coco, which also won Best Song this year at the Oscars.

The book also includes previous articles and new research done by Ang. The book is published in the US and available in Amazon. – Rappler.com