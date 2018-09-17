The event is happening on September 22

Published 7:24 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s a challenge most millennials may balk at: go to a gig, but don’t bring out your phone the entire night. It may sound impossible, but not for the hosts of Echoes at The Warehouse, a no-phones gig on September 22.

Organized by the people at Warehouse Eight, Kwago, and Michael Lorenzana Photography and Videography, the event promises a night of being fully present in the moment, as people write their pledges on a wall to put their phones down throughout the event.

The event includes Echoes Garage, and Echoes bedroom. Echoes Garage is a mini-bazaar of sorts that includes a tattoo station, merchandise from musicians and homegrown brands.

Echoes Bedroom is the no-shoes performance area, where spoken word artists, and musicians will be performing. People are also welcome to perform themselves at the open jam.

The event will start at 4 pm and end before midnight. Door charge is P350, and P150 for kids below 10 years old. Tickets come with a receipt poem by dutch poet Roy Voragen.

Warehouse Eight is at La Fuerza Plaza, 2241 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati. – Rappler.com