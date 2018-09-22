The annual tattoo festival is on its 18th year

Published 8:13 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 18th Dutdutan Festival kicked off with a bang as it opened its gates to tattoo enthusiasts at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 21.

The annual and largest tattoo expo in the country showcases homegrown artists as well as foreign inkers from Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, the United States, and Korea.

Aside from the buzzing needles from the 145 participating booths, various rock bands entertained the public all throughout the day. Happening simultaneously with the programs are the tattoo competitions which exhibit intricate designs of various scales.

One of the main highlights of this year's expo are the eccentric acts of the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue which is among the last of the authentic traveling freak shows to date. The circus shows off some of the deadliest stunts performed before a live audience complemented with emphatic rock music.

Here are some scenes from the biggest tattoo festival in the country:

The annual tattoo expo runs until September 22. – Rappler.com