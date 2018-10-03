Be ready to dance in your seats!

Published 8:23 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Mamma Mia! magic has returned to Manila! The jukebox musical set to ABBA’s timeless tunes opened at The Theatre at Solaire on September 29 as part of the show’s international tour.

The musical is set on a sunny Greek island where 20-year-old Sophie Sheridan, with the help of her mother Donna, is getting ready to marry her fiance Sky. Before the wedding, she sends out invitations to Bill Austin, Harry Bright, and Sam Carmichael – 3 men she’s never met before, but who she believes could be her father.

Of course, chaos ensues when all 3 of them arrive the day before the Big Day, complicating wedding preps and stirring emotions Donna has long buried. Needless to say, it’s quite an emotional ride – but the play remains feel-good throughout, thanks to ABBA’s music.

The international tour stars Shona White as Donna and Lucy May Barker as her daughter Sophie. Also part of the principal cast are and Matthew Rutherford, Daniel Crowder, and Tamlyn Henderson as Sophie’s 3 potential dads Bill, Harry, and Sam.

Rounding out the principals are Phillip Ryan, who plays Sopfie’s fiance Sky, and Helen Anker and Nicky Swift who play Tanya and Rose, Donna’s best friends.

Throughout the show, they perform over 20 of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Take a Chance on Me,” “Winner Takes It All” “Does Your Mother Know,” “Super Trouper,” “Gimme! Gimme!” and of course the seminal pop hit and party anthem, “Dancing Queen.”

The Mamma Mia! international tour runs until October 21. Ticket prices range from P6,500 to P1,550 for weekday peformances, and P7,000 to P1,800 for weekend performances. Tickets are available on Ticketworld. – Rappler.com