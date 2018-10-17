Visiting Hong Kong soon? Here's one spot to check out.

Published 9:30 AM, October 17, 2018

HONG KONG – Mickey Mouse is turning 90!

The beloved character created by Walt Disney is set to celebrate his birthday on November 18. In anticipation of his special day, Time Square in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong tied up with the Walt Disney Archives to show Mickey's evolution through the years with 90 Years of Mickey Exhibition.

The exhibit, which opened last September 21, features 83 raw pictures, drawings, statuettes, merchandises and sketches of Mickey in movies like his debut in Steamboat Willy and Fantasia, plus comic books and photos of Walt Disney.

90 Years of Mickey Exhibition is open until October 31.

– Rappler.com