MANILA, Philippines – Pole, aerial, and hoop arts are gaining more and more of a foothold in the Philippines as the years go by – a fact celebrated by the Philippine Aerial Cup 2018.

The competition was held at the RCBC Plaza Carlos P Roumulo Auditorium on Saturday, October 13, and saw athletes from all over the world compete in several divisions, including aerial silk, aerial hoop, and pole arts.

After performing their respective numbers, the competitors were judged by a panel composed of some of top international pole and aerial artists. At the end of the night, winners were named in each division. They are:

Amateur Silk Women

1st runner-up: Nesa Tanyag from the Philippines

Champion: Shuiying Huang from China

Aerial Silk Men – Open division

1st runner-up: Chaichong Kongdee from Thailand

Champion: Marvin Peralta from the Philippines

Professional Silk Women

1st runner-up: Gabriela Sissons from South Africa

Champion: Lim Xiu Yen from Malaysia

Amateur Hoop Women

1st runner-up: Whitney Wong from Hong Kong

Champion: Irene Rivera from the Philippines

Aerial Hoop Men – open division

1st runner-up: Edward Fletcher from the United Kingdom

Champion: Nicholas Tang from Malaysia

Professional Hoop Women

1st runner-up: Olga Ermolaeva from Russia

Champion: Atsuko Miyauchi from Japan

Aerial Duo - open division

1st runner-up: Noah Yap and Suk Hong from Malaysia

Champion: Kessuree Srisroy and Samantha Li Tse Yin Won from Thailand

Amateur Pole Men

1st runner-up: Raffger Sese from the Philippines

Champion: Mac Rolly Pacete from the Philippines

Amateur Pole Women

1st runner-up: Jenika Tolentino from the Philippines

Champion: Kate Cometa from the Philippines

Semi Professional Pole Men

1st runner-up: Nino Rico Quijano from the Philippines

Champion: Jessbert Ytac from the Philippines

Semi Professional Pole Women

1st runner-up: Abigail Alethea Sy from the Philippines

Champion: Ayano Sakai from Japan

Pole Duo – Open Level

1st runner-up: A Young Jo and Eun Ju Moon from Korea

Champion: Shoko Sonada and Aya Mugita from Japan

Masters 40+

1st runner-up: Ryoko Ibaraki from NZ

Champion: Midori Seiki from Japan

Professional Pole Men

1st runner-up: Tatsuya Kawana from Japan

Champion: Nique Manza from the Philippines

Professional Pole Women

1st runner-up: Jae Kyu Choi from South Korea

Champion: Welchie Labasan from the Philippines

