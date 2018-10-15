FULL LIST: Winners, Philippine Aerial Cup 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Pole, aerial, and hoop arts are gaining more and more of a foothold in the Philippines as the years go by – a fact celebrated by the Philippine Aerial Cup 2018.
The competition was held at the RCBC Plaza Carlos P Roumulo Auditorium on Saturday, October 13, and saw athletes from all over the world compete in several divisions, including aerial silk, aerial hoop, and pole arts.
After performing their respective numbers, the competitors were judged by a panel composed of some of top international pole and aerial artists. At the end of the night, winners were named in each division. They are:
Amateur Silk Women
1st runner-up: Nesa Tanyag from the Philippines
Champion: Shuiying Huang from China
Aerial Silk Men – Open division
1st runner-up: Chaichong Kongdee from Thailand
Champion: Marvin Peralta from the Philippines
Professional Silk Women
1st runner-up: Gabriela Sissons from South Africa
Champion: Lim Xiu Yen from Malaysia
Amateur Hoop Women
1st runner-up: Whitney Wong from Hong Kong
Champion: Irene Rivera from the Philippines
Aerial Hoop Men – open division
1st runner-up: Edward Fletcher from the United Kingdom
Champion: Nicholas Tang from Malaysia
Professional Hoop Women
1st runner-up: Olga Ermolaeva from Russia
Champion: Atsuko Miyauchi from Japan
Aerial Duo - open division
1st runner-up: Noah Yap and Suk Hong from Malaysia
Champion: Kessuree Srisroy and Samantha Li Tse Yin Won from Thailand
Amateur Pole Men
1st runner-up: Raffger Sese from the Philippines
Champion: Mac Rolly Pacete from the Philippines
Amateur Pole Women
1st runner-up: Jenika Tolentino from the Philippines
Champion: Kate Cometa from the Philippines
Semi Professional Pole Men
1st runner-up: Nino Rico Quijano from the Philippines
Champion: Jessbert Ytac from the Philippines
Semi Professional Pole Women
1st runner-up: Abigail Alethea Sy from the Philippines
Champion: Ayano Sakai from Japan
Pole Duo – Open Level
1st runner-up: A Young Jo and Eun Ju Moon from Korea
Champion: Shoko Sonada and Aya Mugita from Japan
Masters 40+
1st runner-up: Ryoko Ibaraki from NZ
Champion: Midori Seiki from Japan
Professional Pole Men
1st runner-up: Tatsuya Kawana from Japan
Champion: Nique Manza from the Philippines
Professional Pole Women
1st runner-up: Jae Kyu Choi from South Korea
Champion: Welchie Labasan from the Philippines
– Rappler.com