PAWS had a halloween party, and it was definitely a treat
Give them ALL the treats!
Published 7:00 AM, November 02, 2018
Updated 7:00 AM, November 02, 2018
TRICK OR TREAT. We'd give this cutie all the treats he wants. Photo courtesy of PAWS
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) had its annual Halloween bash on October 21 at Ayala Malls Vertis North, and as one can expect, it was next-level adorable.
The event, called Scaredy Cats & Dogs, saw PAWS shelter animals, along with animal-lovers and their pets dressing up to raise funds for the organization.
The competition was judged by animal-loving celebs Makisig Morales, Amy Perez, Tom Rodriguez, and Ruby Rodriguez. They must have had a tough time, because by the looks of it, everyone was a winner.
Here are all the good boys and girls dressed up in their Halloween best:
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
Photo courtesy of PAWS
– Rappler.com