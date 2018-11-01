Give them ALL the treats!

Published 7:00 AM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) had its annual Halloween bash on October 21 at Ayala Malls Vertis North, and as one can expect, it was next-level adorable.

The event, called Scaredy Cats & Dogs, saw PAWS shelter animals, along with animal-lovers and their pets dressing up to raise funds for the organization.

The competition was judged by animal-loving celebs Makisig Morales, Amy Perez, Tom Rodriguez, and Ruby Rodriguez. They must have had a tough time, because by the looks of it, everyone was a winner.

Here are all the good boys and girls dressed up in their Halloween best:

– Rappler.com