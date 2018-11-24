The exhibit is the biggest gathering of the abstract artists' works

Published 1:53 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Artist Gus Albor’s body of work over the last 48 years will be showcased in an exhibition at the Ayala Museum in Makati on Tuesday, November 27.

The exhibition, called Territory, will be the biggest gathering of Albor’s works. It will feature almost 200 pieces chosen by the artist, occupying two of the Ayala Museum’s galleries.

The exhibit will include pieces he created from 1969 to 2018, including oil on canvas paintings, mixed media works, paper-based illustrations, large-scale sculptures, installation art, and even a selection of figurative drawings.

“I expect them to see the evolution and how I explore my field, how I explore and experiment,” Albor said. “ I would consider my show a confession.”

Born in August 1948, Albor studied at the University of the East School of Music and Fine Arts, and went to the West Surrey College of Fine Art on a British Council study. Through the years, Albor has become known for his minimalist abstract style, and is considered by many to be one of the country’s top abstract artists.

His works have been exhibited all over the world including Germany, Italy, Japan, France, and the United States. He was also awarded the prestigious CCP 13 Artists Award in 1976.

Territory: Gus Albor - Works from 1969 to 2018 will open on November 27 at the Ground Floor and Third Floor galleries of the Ayala Museum. The exhibition will run until February 10, 2019. – Rappler.com