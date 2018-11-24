The Post Office Building, built in 1926, may now receive government funding for its protection, conservation, and restoration

Published 10:56 AM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Museum has officially recognized the Post Office Building as an "Important Cultural Property" (ICP), the Philippine Postal Corporation said on Saturday, November 24.

The National Museum is mandated to declare ICPs or National Cultural Treasures, according to Republic Act (RA) 4846 or the Cultural Properties Preservation and Protection Act, RA 8492 or the National Museum Act of 1998, and RA 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

RA 10066 defines ICPs as having "exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance" to the Philippines.

It also lists down the following as cultural properties considered to be ICPs:

Unless declared by the Commission:

Works by a Manlilikha ng Bayan



Works by a National Artist

Unless declared by the National Museum:

Archaeological and traditional ethnographic materials

Unless declared by the National Historical Institute:

Works of national heroes



Marked structure



Structures dating at least 50 years old

Unless declared by the National Archives:

Archival material/document dating at least 50 years old

ICPs may receive government funding for its protection, conservation, and restoration.

The Post Office Building was built in 1926 in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, according to PHLPost's official website.

It was designed in the neoclassical style of architecture by Filipino architect Juan Arellano and American architects Tomas Mapua and Ralph Doane.

The structure was rebuilt, guided by its original design, after the end of World War II, after suffering extensive damage during the last war. – Rappler.com