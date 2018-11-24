National Museum declares Post Office Building 'important cultural property'
MANILA, Philippines – The National Museum has officially recognized the Post Office Building as an "Important Cultural Property" (ICP), the Philippine Postal Corporation said on Saturday, November 24.
The National Museum is mandated to declare ICPs or National Cultural Treasures, according to Republic Act (RA) 4846 or the Cultural Properties Preservation and Protection Act, RA 8492 or the National Museum Act of 1998, and RA 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.
RA 10066 defines ICPs as having "exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance" to the Philippines.
It also lists down the following as cultural properties considered to be ICPs:
- Unless declared by the Commission:
- Works by a Manlilikha ng Bayan
- Works by a National Artist
- Unless declared by the National Museum:
- Archaeological and traditional ethnographic materials
- Unless declared by the National Historical Institute:
- Works of national heroes
- Marked structure
- Structures dating at least 50 years old
- Unless declared by the National Archives:
- Archival material/document dating at least 50 years old
ICPs may receive government funding for its protection, conservation, and restoration.
The Post Office Building was built in 1926 in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, according to PHLPost's official website.
It was designed in the neoclassical style of architecture by Filipino architect Juan Arellano and American architects Tomas Mapua and Ralph Doane.
The structure was rebuilt, guided by its original design, after the end of World War II, after suffering extensive damage during the last war. – Rappler.com