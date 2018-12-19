The Oro Design Conference provides a platform for the growing community of designers in Cagayan de Oro and Northern Mindanao, says project head Karl Adrian Aguro

Published 12:40 PM, December 19, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The City of Gold Friendship is looking forward to its first design conference in February 2019.

Dubbed as the Oro Design Conference, it will provide an avenue for local artists, particularly those who are pursuing graphic design and other related fields in the creative industry, to learn from experts of the craft and meet with fellow artists in the region for future collaborative projects.

“This is meant for the growing community of designers in Cagayan de Oro and Northern Mindanao,” Karl Adrian Aguro, the project head, said in an interview.

Aguro, who earned his fine arts degree from the University of San Carlos, has become one of the prominent graphic designers in Cagayan de Oro after establishing a design studio that specializes in branding and identity, print and publishing, and packaging design.

This year, he teamed up with local artists to organize the conference.

“We have a diverse set of talents here,” said Aguro, pointing out that artists in the region will grow and improve when they find avenues to share their skills and meet people who share the same passion.

First design conference in CDO

Taking inspiration from several design conferences annually held in Manila, Cebu, and Davao, Aguro and his team envisioned for Cagayan de Oro to have its own design conference so that local artists will not have to go elsewhere. After months of planning, the conference will finally come to fruition.

However, the Oro Design Conference is not exclusive to Cagayan de Oro but spans Northern Mindanao.

The conference will feature speakers that have accomplished promising careers in their fields. They include artist and entrepreneur AJ Leon, illustrator Geraldine Sy, comic book artist Harvey Tolibao, motion designer Megan Palero, designer and illustrator Raxenne Maniquiz, and representatives from design studio Vigi.

Like design conferences all over the country, the Oro Design Conference is planned to be held annually. It is slated on February 9 and will take place at the Capitol University Mini Theater.

“It’s important to start a community of artists here that support each other and do honest work,” Aguro said.

Aguro and his team are promoting the event through the conference’s official social media handles. He hopes the conference will give encouragement to creatives in this city and Northern Mindanao.

The conference is open to both students and professionals.

Opportunity for local artists

For Nikko Tan, a motion and graphic designer in one of the growing design studios in this city, the conference will open many opportunities for local artists.

“I look forward to creatives gathering together,” said Tan, a member of Aguro’s creative team.



Tan, who has 7 years of experience in art direction and animation, among other crafts, said that artists can learn from one another.

“I hope this will nurture a sense of identity and visibility for designers here, and will also inspire younger individuals who have a calling for design or any creative venture,” he added.

Tan said perspectives and traits make Cagayan de Oro artists unique.

“Many artists and designers in CDO are driven and passionate,” he said. “Their works go beyond expectations.”

With diverse talents come opportunities where local artists, their works, and their skills can be showcased and honed. Oro Design Conference is set to provide this avenue in this city and Northern Mindanao next year. – Rappler.com