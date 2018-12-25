The Feast of Señor Sto Niño de Kalibo attracts devotees and tourists with its traditional procession and other activities held in celebration, including a rock concert and beauty pageant

Published 10:22 AM, December 25, 2018

KALIBO, Philippines – Want to know what’s in store for visitors traveling to Kalibo for the Ati-Atihan festival this January?

For several years, the religious and cultural festival in Kalibo, Aklan has gone beyond being a typical Ati-Atihan celebration.

Aside from vibrant street dancing, the festivalgoers will indulge in food, best bargains, music, and the wild chants of “Hala Bira, Pwera Pasma,” to celebrate their faith as a sign of reverence to Señor Sto Niño de Kalibo from January 2 till January 20.

Whether or not you're going to the Ati-Atihan festival for the first time, the handy checklist prepared by festival organizers to attract devotees, local and foreign tourists, and thousands of merrymakers in colorful costumes, will be useful.

Headlining the myriad cultural festivities are Hala Bira Ati-Atihan Nights in Kalibo Magsaysay Park (January 14-20) and Hydro Kalibo x Electric Fusion 4 in Goding Ramos Park (January 18-19) that will be hosting Pinoy bands – crossing all genres, and featuring internationally-renowned DJs.

Hunt for the best bargains in Ati-Atihan Bazaar along Veterans Avenue and sample the local delicacies in Kaean-an sa Plasa at Kalibo Pastrana Park covered court from January 14-20.

Be sure not to miss the young women of Aklan in “Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan’ festival pageant on January 11 at Governor Augusto B Legaspi Sports and Cultural Center.

If you're into bikes and cars, check out the public exhibition of classic and modern cars and bikes in Traffic Jam and Bikers Rally in Kalibo Pastrana Park (January 12-13).

Watch the wonderful line-up of floats during the SangKalibong Tamboe and Ati-Atihan float parade. Rock bands will take over the stage of Kalibo Pastrana Park in Radyo Todo Aklan Battle of the Bands on January 14.

Gear up too for the Battle of Mini Sounds of Brigada News FM Kalibo on January 15 at Kalibo Pastrana Park.

Other cultural activities are Sinaot sa Calle on January 15 to 16, Ati-Atihan GMA TV Kapuso Night at Kalibo Pastrana Park on January 16, Sadsad Street Party on January 16 to 17, and the Aklan Higante Contest, Aklan Balikbayan Night and PAL Mabuhay Night on January 17.

Watch the Ati-Atihan tribes and groups as they compete in Sadsad Ati-Atihan or the street dancing contest with a longer grand parade route on January 19.

The religious activities will take place on January 2 with the Opening Liturgical Rites and blessing of instruments.

The traditional paeapak or pahilot is scheduled on January 2 to 20, Pagbisita ag Paghatod kay Señor Sto Niño de Kalibo (January 3 to 10), Haead Pasaeamat (January 14 to 17), dawn penitential procession, blessing of tribes, groups and bands, and Sto Niño Images and Ro Hornada (January 19).

Pilgrims Mass, traslacion, religious procession and closing liturgical rites are also expected to draw thousands of devotees on January 20.

Devotional novena, liturgies, procession and Masses are also part of the solemn celebrations leading to the Feast of Señor Sto Niño de Kalibo.

“This is Kalibo Ati-Atihan religious and cultural festival at its best. The testimony of faith and uniqueness of celebration sets apart the Kalibo festival from other festivals in the country. Everyone is welcome in Kalibo Ati-Atihan,” said festival director Albert Menez of Kalibo Sto Niño Foundation Inc (Kasafi). – Rappler.com