Published 1:31 PM, January 06, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – A total of P1.758 million will be given to winners of the 2019 Sadsad Ati-Atihan contest, as part of a festival to honor Señor Santo Niño de Kalibo this January.

The street dancing competition of tribes, groups, and individuals is one of the highlights of the 18-day Kalibo Ati-Atihan festival. (READ: What’s in store for you at 2019 Kalibo Ati-Atihan festival)

Tribes in the "tribal big" category will get the lion's share of P690,000 and the winner in the "tribal small" category will get P365,000. The modern group category winner will also receive P305,000, while the Balik-Ati category winner will get P320,000.

Special awards will be given for Best in Ati-Atihan Street Dancing, Best in Ati-Atihan Costume, and Best in Ati-Atihan Sound and Beat. Winners in each category will receive P5,000.

Six winners in modern and original tribal individual categories will also take home P18,000.

This year's Ati-Atihan prizes will be 23% higher compared to P1,433,000 in 2018. In 2017, the tribes and groups received P780,000 Ati-Atihan prizes for the contest.

Festival organizer Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation Incorporated is expecting around 4,500 drummers and dancers from 34 registered Ati-Atihan tribes and groups. (READ: PNP assures safe, secure Kalibo Ati-Atihan 2019)

The contest is scheduled at 8 am on January 19 during the Bisperas it Kapistahan ni Senor Santo Niño de Kalibo.

Registered tribes and groups in colorful and tribal costumes will assemble in Desposorio Maagma and Mabini Streets between 5 and 7 am.

They will start their street dancing along Mabini Street then turn left at Arch. Reyes Street, turn right at Pastrana Street, turn left at Regalado Street, turn left at Martelino Street, turn right at Arch. Reyes Street, turn left at C. Laserna Street, turn left at XIX Martyrs Street, turn right at Rizal Street, turn left at M. Laserna Street, turn left at Pastrana Street, turn left at XIX Martyrs Street, turn right at Martelino Street, before they converge at the Kalibo Pastrana Park.

At the park grounds, there will be a blessing of tribes, groups, and bands as well as the blessing of Santo Niño images around 11 am until noon.

The Ati-Atihan celebration in Kalibo, Aklan started on January 2 and will culminate on January 20. – Rappler.com