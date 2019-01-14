Visprint published the work of authors such as Manix Abrera and Bob Ong

Published 7:45 AM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Visprint Inc, publisher of Filipino comic books by authors Manix Abrera and Bob Ong, confirmed on Monday, January 14 reports that they will be closing the company by 2021.

In a Facebook post, the publications said: "May katotohanan ang balitang napipintong pamamahinga ng Visprint sa darating na 2021. Kasabay ito ng pagreretiro ng mga haligi ng kompanya matapos ang marami at mabungang mga taon ng buong-puso nilang pagsisilbi rito. Nagbibigay pugay ang Visprint sa magkapatid na nagsimula ng lahat. Saludo po, Sir Efren at Sir Nido!"

(There is truth to reports that Visprint will be closing down in 2021. This coincides with the retirement of the company's pillars after many fruitful years of whole-hearted service. Visprint pays tribute to the brothers who started this all. Salute, Sir Efren and Sir Nido!)

Although the company is saddened by the decision to shut down two years from now, they said they will continue to sell comic books and other titles as long as they are in stock. They also said they will continue to be present in Komikons and book fairs.

"Bilang paglilinaw, may dalawang taon pa tayong pagsasamahan, mga mahal naming mambabasa. At sa nalalabing panahon na ito, makaaasa kayong patuloy naming ihahatid ang mga paborito ninyong komiks at aklat mula sa mga sinusubaybayan ninyong komikero at manunulat. (Hangga't may stock!) Magkikita pa rin tayo sa mga Komikon, Komiket, Manila International Book Fair, at book events kung saan kami imbitado.

(To be clear, we have two more years together, dear reader. And in those years, you can expect us to continue to delivery your favorite comics and books from your favorite comic book artists and writers, so long as we have stocks. We will still see each other at Komikons, Komiket, Manila International Book Fair, and other book events we're invited to.)

"Ikinalulungkot naming hindi na kami makapaglalabas ng mga bagong akda, pero tiwala kaming madaling mapupunan ng mga kapwa namin publisher ang puwang, kasama na ang puwersa ng independent publishers (kung saan kami kabilang noon) na unti-unti na ring nakikilala at nagbibigay daan para sa mga bagong manunulat. Umaasa at naniniwala kami na mababasa at mababasa pa rin ninyo sila."

(We're said to say we won't be bringing out new titles but we are sure fellow publishers will step up to fill the gap – especially independent publishers that are slowly making a name for themselves and paving the way for new writers. We expet and believe that you will continue to read their work.)

Visprint also acknowledged fans who even came out with the hashtag #SaveVisprint but instead called on for more support for writers through the #SaveFilipinoAuthorsKomikeros.

Visprint Inc started back in 1984 by the Gatus siblings in Recto, Manila. The business traces its roots to mimeographing, typing, and photocopying services. It was in 2001 when Vispint decided to venture in publishing. In 2009, from Visual Print Enterprises, (VPE), it became Visprint Inc.

Some of the comics and works by the country's most beloved authors were published under Visprint – including Bob Ong's ABNKKBSNPLAKo?! (Aba Nakakabasa Na Pala Ako), which was turned into a movie in 2014, Carlo Vergara's Zsa Zsa Zaturnah, which was also turned into a movie, and works by Jessica Zafra, Manix Abrera, Budjette Tan, and more. –Rappler.com