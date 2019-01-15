'The Portland Press Herald' issues a challenge to the author to help raise funds for the book review section, and got 250 people signing up after to subscribe

Published 12:04 PM, January 15, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – When Stephen King's local newspaper, under financial pressure, announced it would cut regional book reviews, the horror author swooped in – and managed to save the section with just a few tweets.

The story began on Friday, January 11 when King shared that The Portland Press Herald, a prominent newspaper in his home state of Maine, would no longer publish locally-written reviews of books set in the northeasternmost US state.

"Tell the paper DON'T DO THIS," tweeted the 71-year-old author, a master of horror and fantasy known for such novels as Carrie and The Shining.

The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram will no longer publish local, freelance-written reviews of books about Maine, set in Maine, or written by Maine authors.

Retweet this if you're from Maine (or even if you're not). Tell the paper DON'T DO THIS. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2019

"Many of (the writers) depend on those reviews to buy bread and milk," he added.

More than 8,000 fans retweeted the message.

In response, the paper challenged King to help raise the funds needed to pay for the reviews – which cost "thousands" of "freelance dollars," according to executive editor Cliff Schechtman.

"If you can get 100 of your followers to buy digital subscriptions to the @PressHerald, we will reinstate the local book reviews immediately," tweeted the newspaper, which employs some 70 journalists but has fewer than 10,000 subscribers.

These are challenging times for newspapers. But here’s an offer: If you can get 100 of your followers to buy digital subscriptions to the @PressHerald, we will reinstate the local book reviews immediately. Use the promo code KING. Deal? https://t.co/5eoqjQ2psV — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) January 11, 2019

By Monday, that goal had been met: Schechtman told AFP almost 250 people had signed up, paying $15 for 12 weeks.

"Thanks to everybody who subscribed to the Press-Herald. You saved the day. There are countries where the arts are considered vital. Too bad this isn't one of them," said King.

"The financial pressures are no less, the industry is being hit by tremendous changes and pressures that are very difficult – but in this case it was a good end to this story," Schechtman said. – Rappler.com