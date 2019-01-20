Check out what happened during Cebu's 39th Sinulog Festival!

Published 4:49 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pit Senyor! The grand festival during the 39th Sinulog Festival in Cebu City saw devotees, tourists, and local festival-goers enjoying the yearly weekend of festivity, music, dance, art, and devotion.

The colorful celebration, which ran from January 18-20, held this year's theme:"Sto. Niño: Guide of God’s Children to Humility and Service."

Here are some scenes from Sinulog 2019, as captured by photographer Alecs Ongcal:

– Rappler.com