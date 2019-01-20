Published 4:49 PM, January 20, 2019
Updated 4:52 PM, January 20, 2019
PIT SENYOR. The annual Sinulog Festival of Cebu features floats, costumes, music, art and parades of devotion to the Santo Nino, the Holy Child of Jesus. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Pit Senyor! The grand festival during the 39th Sinulog Festival in Cebu City saw devotees, tourists, and local festival-goers enjoying the yearly weekend of festivity, music, dance, art, and devotion.
The colorful celebration, which ran from January 18-20, held this year's theme:"Sto. Niño: Guide of God’s Children to Humility and Service."
Here are some scenes from Sinulog 2019, as captured by photographer Alecs Ongcal:
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
– Rappler.com