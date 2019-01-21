The memo aims to help in facilitating and promoting NCCA-funded films

Published 6:19 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, January 16, to help in getting MTRCB permits for all NCCA-funded films.

With the agreement, films endorsed by the National Committee on Cinema (NCinema) will receive a 70% discount when obtaining MTRCB permits.

In exchange, the MTRCB has asked members of the NCCA to hold seminars such as the Matalinong Panonood Seminar for stakeholders so they better understand the rules and regulations of both agencies.

The agreement was led by MTRCB chairperson Rachel Arenas and NCCA chairperson and national artist Virgilio Almario. Others present at the signing of the MOU were Ann Marie Nemenzo, MTRCB OIC-Executive Director, and lawyer Jeremiah P. Jaro for MTRCB.

Others who witnessed the agreement were Commissioner for the Arts and NCCinema Head Teddy Co, vice head of NCCinema, Jose Antonio Garcia, Independent Cinema Sector of NCCinema and film director, Baby Ruth Villarama, Assistant Secretary of NCCinema, Elvert Bañares, Mainstream Sector Archi Adamos, Film and Exhibition and Distribution Sector, Vicente Nebrida, Luzon representative of NCCinema, Rosanni Sarile, and Mr. Joel Arthur Tibaldo. – Rappler.com