The 3 will lead the arts month celebration in February

Published 7:30 AM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Commission for Culture and the Arts on Tuesday, January 22, formally announced singer KZ Tandingan, actor and painter Ian Veneracion, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as its official arts ambassadors in time for the celebration of Ani ng Sining: Philippine Arts Festival.

NCCA chairman and National Artist Virgilio Almario lead the press conference with the 3 personalities. KZ, known for winning X-Factor Philippines and her stint in China's Singer 2018, also performed during the press conference.

Head of National Committee on Visual Arts Egai Talusan Fernandez and Visual Artist Al Perez were also present, as well as dancers from the Halili Dance School.

As arts ambassadors, KZ, Pia, and Ian will help the NCCA in their various activities.

Ian, whose dad was also a painter, said that Filipinos are known to be artistic people.

"Lagi niya sinasabi sa akin (He would always tell me) you can never avoid art. And he's right. I grew up surrounded by art," he said, adding that he has watched ballet shows and even performances by the Madrigal Singers.

"Nakakaproud lang as a Filipino kapag nakikita natin na habang tumatagal, the past few years lalo na, nakikilala tayo sa buong mundo na magaling sa arts, hindi lang sa visual arts, sa performing arts, sa literature and sa music (It's a source of pride that us Filipinos, we're seeing that in the past few years, we've become known around the world as being good at arts – not just visual arts but in performing arts, literature, music). I am so honored to be part of this community and I'm so honored to be NCCA's arts ambassador for 2019," the actor said.

Pia, who is currently hosting World of Dance Philippines, said that when she thinks of art, a story and history comes to mind.

"If you want to know more about a country, you look at their history and the art. And there you will see kung sino sila (who they are). Doon yung identity natin (Our identity is there) as seen in art. And I know na iba na ang panahon ngayon (times have changed). It's the age of millennials, but I hope that we don't forget to support our local artists and tu support cultural arts in the Philippines.

Pia said that aside from celebrities and beauty queens, everyone from teachers to students are also Filipino art ambassadors themselves where ever they go in the world.

"Lagi natin tandaan in some way, may suot din tayong sash na Philippines," she said. (Let's remember that in some way, we all wear a sash that says 'Philippines.')

The series of art events will formally kick off in February. – Rappler.com