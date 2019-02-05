People welcome the Year of the Pig with grand festivities

Published 3:12 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of people gathered in Binondo, said to be the world's oldest Chinatown, on Tuesday, February 5, to witness and take part in the Chinese New Year celebrations.

People snaked their way down the streets of Binondo, to usher in good luck in the Year of the Pig.

Lion and dragon dancers and fire breathers brought the spectacle, while throngs of people came together at the temples to light incense and offer prayers to bless the upcoming year.

Here are some scenes from Binondo’s Chinese New Year festivities:

– Rappler.com