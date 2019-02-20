Mañosa, known as the 'Father of Philippine Neo-vernacular Architecture,' was named National Artist in 2018

Published 6:46 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa died "due to a lingering illness" on Wednesday, February 20, 8 days after his 88th birthday.

The news was confirmed by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), which will hold a necrological service for Mañosa following his internment at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City.

Mañosa was known as the "Father of Philippine Neo-vernacular Architecture" and was the architect behind iconic structures such as the Coconut Palace and the EDSA Shrine.

He championed the use of Filipino materials in his work, including rattan, bamboo, coconut, and capiz. He was also heavily influenced by bahay na bato and bahay kubo, and took their designs to great heights, particularly for his internationally-acclaimed work for the Amanpulo Resorts

He was named National Artist for Architecture in 2018.

Mañosa is survived by his wife Denise, and children Bambi, Dino, and Gelo. – Rappler.com