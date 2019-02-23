The annual art fair brings a new selection of art to Philippine viewers

MANILA, Philippines – On its ongoing mission to showcase the collected work of one of Southeast Asia’s most diverse art landscapes, Art Fair Philippines 2019 fully transformed 4 floors of The Link carpark into a multi-level art exhibition from February 22 to 24.

Multiple works and installations by internationally recognized Filipino artists found their way into the repurposed space. David Medalla recreated one of his critically lauded participatory art piece A Stitch in Time.

Another experiential art installation made its return in Step on the Sand and Make Footprints by late legendary CCP curator Ray Albano.

Both are highlights of the ArtFairPH/Projects initiative, which showcases work commissioned for the event by artists who have left their mark in Philippine art.

This section also features works from by the late Mauro Malang Santos, as curated by his son and accomplished artist Soler Santos from the family’s private collection.

Other artists for ArtFairPH/Projects are Ryan Villamael (Behold a City), Oca Villamiel (Cheap Medicine), Ian Fabro (Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso), Christina Quisumbing Ramilo (Forest for the Trees), Olivia d’Aboville (Everything, Everywhere, Everyone), and MM Yu (Subject/Object).

This year, 36 of the leading galleries in the Philippines are joined by 16 international galleries from Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan to showcase curated exhibitions from local and foreign visual artists.

The participating galleries in Art Fair Philippines 2019 are: 1335MABINI, Asian Cultural Council/León Gallery, Affinity Art, Altro Mondo Arte Contemporanea, Archivo 1984, Art Cube, Art Underground, Art Verite, Artemis Art, Artery Art Space, Artinformal, Avellana Art Gallery, Blanc, Botero in Asia, Boston Art Gallery, CANVAS, CLEAR Gallery Tokyo, District Gallery, Edouard Malingue Gallery, Eskinita Art Gallery, Finale Art File, Gajah Gallery, Galerie Roberto, Galerie Stephanie, Galleria Duemila, Gallery Kogure, Gallery Orange, J Studio, Kaida Contemporary, Kobayashi Gallery, La Lanta Fine Arts, Mind Set Art Center, MO_Space, Nunu Fine Art, Paseo Art Gallery, PINTÔ ART GALLERY, Salcedo Auctions, Secret Fresh, Shukado, Silverlens, Soka Art, TAKSU, The Crucible, The Drawing Room, Tin-aw gallery, Underground, Vin Gallery, Vinyl on Vinyl, West Gallery, Yavuz Gallery, YOD Gallery, and Ysobel Art Gallery.

Here are some scenes from Art Fair Philippines 2019:

